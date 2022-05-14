Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($32.63) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($34.74) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($32.63) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($30.53) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

WAC opened at €19.44 ($20.46) on Tuesday. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of €17.74 ($18.67) and a fifty-two week high of €30.90 ($32.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is €20.24 and its 200 day moving average is €23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

