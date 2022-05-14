Wagerr (WGR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,163.00

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 14th. Wagerr has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $8,163.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001427 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007623 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 245,188,088 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

