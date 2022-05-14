Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.11 Billion

Brokerages expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $32.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $34.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $34.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $132.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.39 billion to $135.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $133.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $125.14 billion to $136.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $43.55. 5,781,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,802,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $55.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,446,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,617 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $641,900,000 after purchasing an additional 320,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,522,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $444,518,000 after acquiring an additional 83,683 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

