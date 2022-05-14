Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 228.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.04. 2,116,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,664. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.68. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $77.94 and a 1 year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

