Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Has $267,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 140.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 10,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. SWM Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,340,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $10.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.94. The stock had a trading volume of 83,579,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,223,272. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.59. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $284.94 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

