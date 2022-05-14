Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Has $4.90 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.8% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 573,715 shares of company stock valued at $84,154,881. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $67.09 on Friday, reaching $2,330.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,600. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,202.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,579.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2,740.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.