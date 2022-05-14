Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,166 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,195,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,342,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

