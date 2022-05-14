Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Up to $1.06

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.06, but opened at $1.12. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDH. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Waterdrop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of -0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50.

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.76 million for the quarter. Waterdrop had a negative net margin of 49.04% and a negative return on equity of 68.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Waterdrop by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.