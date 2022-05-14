Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $266.31

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $266.31 and last traded at $266.31, with a volume of 149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $266.31.

The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.84%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

