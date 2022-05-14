Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Truist Financial

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $190.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on W. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $256.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Wayfair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.78.

W opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 2.89. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $339.56.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.47. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $33,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,647. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Wayfair by 13.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $2,887,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Wayfair by 622.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair (Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

