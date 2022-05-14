WealthShield Partners LLC Invests $152,000 in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,572,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,961 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 721,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 431,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.31.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

