Wedbush Trims CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Target Price to $6.00

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised CytomX Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised CytomX Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CTMX stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $115.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.76.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.08% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 114,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,420,000. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 50.0% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,446,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CytomX Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.