Wedbush Trims Unity Software (NYSE:U) Target Price to $70.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on U. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Unity Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.92.

U opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $1,133,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,824 shares of company stock valued at $10,026,399 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

