Wedbush Weighs in on Comerica Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.74. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMA. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.95.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $76.26 on Thursday. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.61 and its 200 day moving average is $89.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Comerica by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Comerica by 883.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,152,000 after buying an additional 24,892 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

