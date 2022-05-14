Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
WB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut Weibo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, 86 Research raised Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.37.
Weibo stock opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.89. Weibo has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.74.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 228,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,592,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,541,000 after purchasing an additional 286,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 338,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 32,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.
About Weibo (Get Rating)
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
