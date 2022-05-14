Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

WB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut Weibo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, 86 Research raised Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.37.

Weibo stock opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.89. Weibo has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.74.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 228,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,592,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,541,000 after purchasing an additional 286,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 338,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 32,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

