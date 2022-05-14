Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. (LON:WKOF) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.37

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. (LON:WKOF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.37 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $3.95. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of WKOF opened at GBX 217 ($2.68) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 212.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 227.50. Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund has a one year low of GBX 200.80 ($2.48) and a one year high of GBX 280 ($3.45).

Get Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund alerts:

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Weiss Asset Management LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of South Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.