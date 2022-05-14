Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. (LON:WKOF) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.37

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. (LON:WKOF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.37 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $3.95. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of WKOF opened at GBX 217 ($2.68) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 212.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 227.50. Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund has a one year low of GBX 200.80 ($2.48) and a one year high of GBX 280 ($3.45).
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Company Profile
