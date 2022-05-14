Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Wendy’s updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.82-$0.86 EPS.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Wendy's alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEN. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $28.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.12.

About Wendy’s (Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.