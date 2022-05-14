Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Cut to $18.50

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.75% from the company’s previous close.

WEN has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.12.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $21.89. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $29.46.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

