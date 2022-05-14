WeWork (NYSE:WE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.11 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. WeWork updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of WeWork stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56. WeWork has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $14.97.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani purchased 30,000 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WE. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in WeWork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WeWork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in WeWork by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

WE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

