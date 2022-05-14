William Blair Lowers Switch (NYSE:SWCH) to Market Perform

William Blair lowered shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Switch’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Switch from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Switch from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Get Switch alerts:

NYSE:SWCH opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 836.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61. Switch has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $33.84.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 525.13%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,658,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,692,539.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Switch during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in Switch by 575.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Switch by 113.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Switch during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.