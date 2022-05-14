Winfield Associates Inc. Acquires 350 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 25.6% in the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 182,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 37,250 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth about $934,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 28,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

NYSE HASI traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.53. 985,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,591. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average is $48.39. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a current ratio of 18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 108.70%.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.