Winfield Associates Inc. Buys 1,741 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded up $5.24 on Friday, reaching $200.90. 4,540,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,125,055. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $192.12 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.