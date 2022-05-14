Winfield Associates Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $298,028,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,859,000 after buying an additional 1,827,675 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,233,000 after buying an additional 1,782,337 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $277,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.09. 10,443,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,563,485. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $115.37 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

