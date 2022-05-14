Winfield Associates Inc. Purchases 2,400 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises about 1.1% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,382,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,090,000 after buying an additional 204,568 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after buying an additional 3,766,367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,495,000 after buying an additional 92,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,750,000 after buying an additional 419,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,648,000 after buying an additional 351,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.75.

Shares of PLD traded up $4.42 on Friday, reaching $128.35. 6,521,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,657,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $95.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.38. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.39 and a 52-week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

