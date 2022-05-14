Winfield Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,834,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,495,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 653,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,349,000 after acquiring an additional 556,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $16.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,239,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,623. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.79 and its 200-day moving average is $205.73. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at $75,514,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.68.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

