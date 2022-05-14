Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Winfield Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,350,854 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.40.

