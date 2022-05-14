WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Centene by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

NYSE CNC opened at $82.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.55 and its 200-day moving average is $80.71.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,309.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

