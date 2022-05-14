WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,959,000 after buying an additional 2,563,655 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,970,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 114.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,430,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,243,000 after purchasing an additional 286,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

OMI stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.46.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $910,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $268,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

