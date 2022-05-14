WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 120 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $690.21.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $471.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $528.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $595.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $410.33 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

