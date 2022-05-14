WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 72,106 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Plains GP by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,079,000 after buying an additional 348,203 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Plains GP by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,065,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after buying an additional 1,430,900 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,425,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,684,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Plains GP by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 506,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 70,157 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAGP opened at $11.09 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 153.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 1,242.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAGP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

