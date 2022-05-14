WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $875,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,212,852,000 after buying an additional 563,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,022,918,000 after buying an additional 345,492 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Starbucks by 86.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after buying an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Starbucks by 150.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after buying an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $75.60 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.13.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.96.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

