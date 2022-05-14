WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $941,000 in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 162.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.91 and its 200-day moving average is $85.93.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.58.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

