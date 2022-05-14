WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 804 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Natera were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Natera by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 44,900.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Natera to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.24. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.06.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The company had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $48,357.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roelof Botha bought 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,006,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,332 shares of company stock worth $659,678 over the last ninety days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

