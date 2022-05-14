Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.05%.

NYSEAMERICAN:WTT opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,812 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

WTT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wireless Telecom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company also engages in development, testing, and deployment of wireless technology.

