Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,500 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of VSE worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VSE by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of VSE by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of VSE by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of VSE by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VSE alerts:

Shares of VSE stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. VSE Co. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $65.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $511.46 million, a P/E ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.02.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. VSE had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

VSEC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

VSE Profile (Get Rating)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.