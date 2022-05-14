Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Emfo LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $67.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average is $76.49.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Bank of America cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.81.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.