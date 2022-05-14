Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 107.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,540 shares during the period. Chewy accounts for approximately 1.7% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Chewy by 6.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Chewy by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Chewy by 330.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Chewy by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.62.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.99. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $97.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

