Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,685 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 210.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 2.8% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.60.

ISRG stock opened at $223.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.60 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

