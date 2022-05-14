Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.5% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. UBS Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,314.08.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,321.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,570.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,733.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,196.49 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

