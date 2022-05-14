WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the April 15th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ HYZD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,669. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $23.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 120,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 19,349 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $928,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 132,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 35,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 21,270 shares in the last quarter.

