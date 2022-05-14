WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the April 15th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ HYZD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,669. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $23.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.
