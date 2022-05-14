WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $48.56

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.56 and traded as low as $43.59. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $43.88, with a volume of 57,946 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,950 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,784,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 154,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 72,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,370,000.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

