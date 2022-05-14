WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the April 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DGRS traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $41.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,352. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.39. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $48.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th.

