Wolfe Research Lowers Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Peer Perform

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $97.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.76.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $104.90 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $722,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.2% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 19.5% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 45,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,617,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,193,000 after acquiring an additional 27,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

