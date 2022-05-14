Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned about 0.18% of Wolverine World Wide worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WWW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WWW traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 998,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,102. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.76. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $39.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 27.39%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Several analysts have commented on WWW shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, CL King decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $105,431.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

