Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $125.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) will report sales of $125.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.50 million to $126.12 million. Workiva reported sales of $105.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year sales of $533.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $529.10 million to $535.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $632.86 million, with estimates ranging from $623.70 million to $642.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.42 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 67.49% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE WK traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.75. The stock had a trading volume of 509,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,335. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. Workiva has a 1-year low of $64.04 and a 1-year high of $173.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.00.

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $143,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 7,560.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

