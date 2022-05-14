WorkQuest Token One Day Volume Hits $68,018.00 (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded down 30.6% against the dollar. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WorkQuest Token has a total market cap of $237,663.33 and approximately $68,018.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WorkQuest Token Coin Profile

WQT is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,162,639 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

Buying and Selling WorkQuest Token

