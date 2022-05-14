World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $145.23 on Thursday. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $139.77 and a twelve month high of $265.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a current ratio of 15.36. The stock has a market cap of $951.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.23.

In related news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total value of $48,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in World Acceptance by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in World Acceptance by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in World Acceptance by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1.3% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 18.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

