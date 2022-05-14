Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Lowered to $79.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WYNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CBRE Group raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Union Gaming Research lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.46.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.03. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $56.36 and a 1-year high of $136.83. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.41) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 51.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 12.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,814 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

