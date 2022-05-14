Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

XELB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. 13,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.25.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Brands by 43.7% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 177,015 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Brands by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 105,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Xcel Brands by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

