Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XEBEF. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.38.

XEBEF traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $0.75. 55,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,828. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $4.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

